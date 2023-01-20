Governor: Russian attack on Kramatorsk kills 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attack on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast killed one person on Jan. 20, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the oblast governor, said on national television. Russian troops fired three missiles at the city’s civilian infrastructure, damaging a kindergarten, a school, a clinic, and residential buildings nearby, according to Kyrylenko.

Kramatorsk is located northwest of the city of Donetsk, occupied by Russia since 2014. Heavy fighting has been taking place in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast, which Russia is trying to capture fully.

Earlier on the day, Kyrylenko reported that Russian forces had struck more than 20 settlements in the region over the past 24 hours, killing four civilians and injuring three.