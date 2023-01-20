Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Russian attack on Kramatorsk kills 1

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 20, 2023 2:28 PM 1 min read
The consequences of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk on Jan. 20 morning. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attack on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast killed one person on Jan. 20, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the oblast governor, said on national television. Russian troops fired three missiles at the city’s civilian infrastructure, damaging a kindergarten, a school, a clinic, and residential buildings nearby, according to  Kyrylenko.

Kramatorsk is located northwest of the city of Donetsk, occupied by Russia since 2014. Heavy fighting has been taking place in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast, which Russia is trying to capture fully.

Earlier on the day, Kyrylenko reported that Russian forces had struck more than 20 settlements in the region over the past 24 hours, killing four civilians and injuring three.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.