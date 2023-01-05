Governor: Russian attack on Kherson Oblast kills 1, injures 4.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck central Kherson on the morning of Jan. 5, hitting a private house and killing a man, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych wrote on Telegram.

Russia also attacked the villages of Chornobaivka and Komyshany with artillery, wounding four people and damaging houses, cars, farm buildings, power transmission lines, and gas pipelines, according to Yanushevych.

Earlier on Jan. 5, the governor said that Russian forces had struck Kherson Oblast 41 times over the past 24 hours with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, and tanks, injuring three people.

The Russian army has been shelling the Ukrainian-held part of Kherson Oblast daily.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson on Nov. 11 after eight months of occupation.