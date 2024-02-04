Skip to content
Governor: Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast kills 1, injures 2

by Alexander Khrebet February 4, 2024 2:42 PM 1 min read
A woman walks past a damaged residential building after a Russian attack in Toretsk, Ukraine, on Dec. 29, 2023 (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)
A Russian artillery strike on Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, killed a civilian and injured two more on Feb. 4, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Toretsk, a front-line town sandwiched between Russian-occupied Bakhmut and Horlivka, is subjected to daily Russian attacks.

Those injured have been hospitalized, according to Filashkin.

Russia has partially occupied Donetsk Oblast since the start of Moscow's war of aggression against Ukraine in 2014. Many of the region's front-line settlements have been destroyed and depopulated in the course of the fighting.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, 1,849 locals have been killed and 4,532 injured, according to the regional authorities. The number excludes civilian casualties in Russian-occupied areas, including the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, as it is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
