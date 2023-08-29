Governor: Russian attack kills 1 in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Kupiansk on Aug. 29, killing a 45-year-old man, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The man was employed as a security guard at a meat processing plant and was at work when the factory was hit.

An apartment building and a house in Kupiansk were also damaged in the attack. A 67-year-old man received shrapnel wounds, Syniehubov added.

There is an ongoing Russian offensive in the direction of Kupiansk, with around 110,000 Russian soldiers thought to be massed along the Kupiansk-Lyman axis, according to Illia Yevlash, spokesperson for the Eastern Military Group.

Ukrainian authorities ordered the mandatory evacuation of 37 settlements in the Kupiansk district on Aug 9.

A total of 1,433 people, including 343 children, have been evacuated from front-line areas in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district since Aug. 9, Syniehubov said on Aug. 28.

Kupiansk was occupied by Russian forces from Feb. 27 to Sept. 10 of 2022.