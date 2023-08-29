Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Russian attack kills 1 in Kharkiv Oblast

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 29, 2023 12:38 PM 1 min read
A building in Kupiansk damaged by shelling on Aug. 29, 2023. (Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Kupiansk on Aug. 29, killing a 45-year-old man, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The man was employed as a security guard at a meat processing plant and was at work when the factory was hit.

An apartment building and a house in Kupiansk were also damaged in the attack. A 67-year-old man received shrapnel wounds, Syniehubov added.

There is an ongoing Russian offensive in the direction of Kupiansk, with around 110,000 Russian soldiers thought to be massed along the Kupiansk-Lyman axis, according to Illia Yevlash, spokesperson for the Eastern Military Group.

Ukrainian authorities ordered the mandatory evacuation of 37 settlements in the Kupiansk district on Aug 9.

A total of 1,433 people, including 343 children, have been evacuated from front-line areas in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district since Aug. 9, Syniehubov said on Aug. 28.

Kupiansk was occupied by Russian forces from Feb. 27 to Sept. 10 of 2022.

Russian attacks kill 6, injure 11 over past day
Casualties were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy oblasts over the last 24 hours.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.