Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 6, injure 11 over past day

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 29, 2023 10:05 AM 1 min read
A Russian projectile inside a damaged house in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, Aug. 28, 2023. (Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed 6 civilians and wounded 11 on Aug. 28, regional authorities reported.

Over the past day in Donetsk Oblast, five civilians were killed and four were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Aug. 28, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Aug. 29.

One of the deaths and three of the injuries were due to a strike on Toretsk at around 6 p.m. local time on Aug. 28. The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office said that Russian forces most likely used cluster munitions, killing a 39-year-old woman.

One person was killed and four were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast, the regional military administration reported on Aug. 29.

A 63-year-old woman was killed when Russian troops struck the village of Sadove around 10:40 a.m. local time on Aug. 28, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The Russian military launched 61 attacks at the region and targeted the city of Kherson with 18 projectiles, including at residential areas and school buildings.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces targeted Nikopol in with a kamikaze drone, injuring four people, said governor Serhii Lysak. In Nikopol district, Marhanets' was struck with artillery fire.

Lysak reported on Aug. 29 that both cities were shelled overnight, damaging a house and a gas pipe, but there were no casualties.

In Sumy Oblast, three civilians were injured on Aug. 28 when Russian forces shelled Seredyna-Buda, a settlement located on the border with Russia. Mortars damaged a city library, an administrative building, and a private residential building.

On Aug. 29, Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported six attacks overnight, but no casualties.

Regional military administrations in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts said that there had been attacks on civilian infrastructure over the past day, but no casualties.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.