Russian attacks kill 6, injure 11 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed 6 civilians and wounded 11 on Aug. 28, regional authorities reported.

Over the past day in Donetsk Oblast, five civilians were killed and four were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Aug. 28, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Aug. 29.

One of the deaths and three of the injuries were due to a strike on Toretsk at around 6 p.m. local time on Aug. 28. The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office said that Russian forces most likely used cluster munitions, killing a 39-year-old woman.

One person was killed and four were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast, the regional military administration reported on Aug. 29.

A 63-year-old woman was killed when Russian troops struck the village of Sadove around 10:40 a.m. local time on Aug. 28, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The Russian military launched 61 attacks at the region and targeted the city of Kherson with 18 projectiles, including at residential areas and school buildings.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces targeted Nikopol in with a kamikaze drone, injuring four people, said governor Serhii Lysak. In Nikopol district, Marhanets' was struck with artillery fire.

Lysak reported on Aug. 29 that both cities were shelled overnight, damaging a house and a gas pipe, but there were no casualties.

In Sumy Oblast, three civilians were injured on Aug. 28 when Russian forces shelled Seredyna-Buda, a settlement located on the border with Russia. Mortars damaged a city library, an administrative building, and a private residential building.

On Aug. 29, Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported six attacks overnight, but no casualties.

Regional military administrations in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts said that there had been attacks on civilian infrastructure over the past day, but no casualties.