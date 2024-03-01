Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Mykolaiv Oblast, Russian attack
Governor: Russian attack hits Mykolaiv Oblast, causes fire

by Dinara Khalilova March 1, 2024 9:39 PM 1 min read
Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, attends the International Summit of Cities and Regions in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 20, 2023 (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Russian forces struck an unnamed location in Mykolaiv Oblast late on March 1, causing a fire, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

Mykolaiv Oblast in southern Ukraine is regularly targeted by Russian strikes due to its proximity to the front line.

First responders are working on the scene, Kim said on Telegram, without providing any further details.

No casualties have been reported so far.

An explosion was heard in the city of Mykolaiv at around 8 p.m. local time, Suspilne media outlet wrote earlier.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
7:00 PM

Ukrainian, Czech interior ministers meet in Lviv.

Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakusan traveled to Lviv to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Ihor Klymenko and sign a declaration on directions of cooperation between their departments, Klymenko said on March 1.
5:46 PM

Bloomberg: Macron-Scholz split hurting Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are not getting along, and Macron's recent suggestion of a possible deployment of Western troops in Ukraine has further fueled the disagreement, Bloomberg reported on March 1, citing unnamed officials familiar with the matter.
1:12 PM

FT: Zara fashion retailer to return to Ukraine this year.

The Spanish fashion giant Zara is preparing to reopen its stores in Ukraine following the two-year closure amid Russia's full-scale invasion, according to the Financial Times report on March 1, referring to the company’s statement.
