Governor: Russian attack hits Mykolaiv Oblast, causes fire

Russian forces struck an unnamed location in Mykolaiv Oblast late on March 1, causing a fire, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

Mykolaiv Oblast in southern Ukraine is regularly targeted by Russian strikes due to its proximity to the front line.

First responders are working on the scene, Kim said on Telegram, without providing any further details.

No casualties have been reported so far.

An explosion was heard in the city of Mykolaiv at around 8 p.m. local time, Suspilne media outlet wrote earlier.