Governor: Russia uses white phosphorus bombs in Avdiivka.

Russian forces attacked Avdiivka with white phosphorus bombs, hitting the area near the local coke-chemical plant on April 26, as well as the town’s center on the morning of April 27, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of Donetsk Oblast. Using such bombs against civilians is prohibited by the Geneva Conventions. Russian occupiers also launched an airstrike on Avdiivka on April 27, targeting the multi-storied building. At least one person is injured, Kyrylenko reports.