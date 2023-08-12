Governor: Russia launches missile strike on Kryvyi Rih

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were reported in Kryvyi Rih on Aug. 12 which Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak later confirmed were from a Russian missile strike.

No additional information has yet been provided except that there were no casualties.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, is a city in central Ukraine with a pre-war population of over 600,000.

In late July, a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih killed six people and injured 75 others, including children.