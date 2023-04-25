Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian forces hit Kupiansk, killing 1, injuring at least 10

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 25, 2023 10:14 AM 2 min read
A local history museum in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, destroyed by a Russian missile attack on April 25, 2023. (Ukraine's National Police/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched an S-300 missile at the city center of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of April 25, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The Russian missile hit a local history museum, killing one of its employees and wounding at least ten more people, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported.

The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Kupiansk's local history museum in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv Oblast on April 25, 2023. (Ukraine's National Police/Telegram)
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Kupiansk's local history museum in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv Oblast on April 25, 2023. (Ukraine's National Police/Telegram)
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Kupiansk's local history museum in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv Oblast on April 25, 2023. (Ukraine's National Police/Telegram)

“The terrorist country is doing everything to destroy us completely: our history, our culture, our people, killing Ukrainians with absolutely barbaric methods. We have no right to forget about it even for a second,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Three of the injured were hospitalized, and the rest received help on the spot as they had minor injuries, according to the oblast governor. At least two more people remain under the rubble.

The number of casualties will be updated, and other details will follow as the rescue operation is ongoing.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv Oblast has been targeted by Russian attacks on a near daily basis since Feb. 24, 2022.

Stranded civilians brave shelling, return to Ukraine’s front-line towns
ORIKHIV, HULIAIPOLE, Zaporizhzhia Oblast – A massive rumble shakes the basement under the partly destroyed administrative building, followed by another blast much closer. “Not good,” says 51-year-old Svitlana Mandrich, Orikhiv’s deputy mayor, looking warily at the sandbags protecting the cellar’s v…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.