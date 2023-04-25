Russian forces hit Kupiansk, killing 1, injuring at least 10

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched an S-300 missile at the city center of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of April 25, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The Russian missile hit a local history museum, killing one of its employees and wounding at least ten more people, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported.

The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Kupiansk's local history museum in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv Oblast on April 25, 2023. (Ukraine's National Police/Telegram) The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Kupiansk's local history museum in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv Oblast on April 25, 2023. (Ukraine's National Police/Telegram) The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Kupiansk's local history museum in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv Oblast on April 25, 2023. (Ukraine's National Police/Telegram)

“The terrorist country is doing everything to destroy us completely: our history, our culture, our people, killing Ukrainians with absolutely barbaric methods. We have no right to forget about it even for a second,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Three of the injured were hospitalized, and the rest received help on the spot as they had minor injuries, according to the oblast governor. At least two more people remain under the rubble.

The number of casualties will be updated, and other details will follow as the rescue operation is ongoing.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv Oblast has been targeted by Russian attacks on a near daily basis since Feb. 24, 2022.