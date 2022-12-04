Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russia has shelled Kherson 5 times today

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 4, 2022 6:24 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the city of Kherson five times on Dec. 4, damaging a residential building and a gas pipeline, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych and the Kherson City Council.

No casualties were reported, according to Yanushevych.

Since Kherson's liberation on Nov. 11, Russian troops have been regularly shelling the city. Only in the past two weeks, 19 civilians have been killed by Russian fire, according to local officials.

On Dec. 3, Russian forces attacked the Respublykanets village with tank fire, killing a local man and wounding his wife. The woman had to be taken to the intensive care unit in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the governor said.

Anticipating “possible intensification of hostilities” in Russian-occupied areas of Kherson Oblast, the governor announced that the authorities would help residents trapped on the Russian-occupied east bank of the Dnipro River evacuate to the Ukrainian-held west bank by lifting the ban on crossing the river in one designated area during daylight hours on Dec. 3-5.

Meanwhile, elecricity access has been restored for 85% of consumers in Kherson, Yanushevych reported on Dec. 4.

Russian forces sabotaged Kherson’s energy system while retreating from the west bank of the Dnipro River in November. Later, their shelling damaged it further.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
