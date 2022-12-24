Ukrainian authorities urge Kherson Oblast residents on east bank of Dnipro River to evacuate

Anticipating “possible intensification of hospitilities” in Russian-occupied areas of Kherson Oblast, Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych announced that the authorities would help residents trapped on the Russian-occupied east bank of the Dnipro River evacuate during daylight hours from Dec. 3-5.

Residents who have the means to are asked to cross the river on their own watercraft along a designated section where the ban on crossing the the Dnipro River has temporarily been lifted, according to the governor.

The renewed evacuation call comes a few weeks amid intensifying Russian shelling around the river and in the liberated parts of Kherson Oblast. As the Ukrainian military sets its eyes on capturing the rest of the southern region, authorities have been asking residents to cross the river to get to the Ukrainian-controlled territory.



The announcement comes amid reports that Russian occupying authorities are also conduction their own "evacuations" from settlements along the left bank of the river.

Indiscriminate Russian artillery attacks upon residential areas along the river continues and explosions are heard throughout the day. The Antonovskiy Bridge, the main crossing over the Dnipro River in Kherson, was blown up early on Nov. 11 after most of the Russian troops had withdrawn from the west bank, and a few hours before Ukraine liberated the regional capital.