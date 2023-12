This audio is created with AI assistance

The Krasnopilska and Esmanska communities of the northeastern Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia, came under fire on Dec. 23, Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said on Telegram. No casualties were reported.

On Dec. 22, three communities in Sumy Oblast near the Russia-Ukraine border were hit 54 times with mortars and artillery, according to Zhyvytsky.