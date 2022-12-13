Governor: Russia attacks Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Dec. 13

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops hit an industrial area and an educational institution in Kramatorsk, a city in Donetsk Oblast, on Dec. 13, the oblast's governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported. There is no information on casualties yet, according to the official.

“Every day, the Russians cynically attack civilians in Donetsk Oblast — they act like real terrorists,” he said.

According to Kyrylenko, Russia's war has killed at least 1,252 and injured 2,720 civilians in Donetsk Oblast since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. The actual number of victims is expected to be significantly higher it doesn't include casualties in occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha, which were under heavy bombardment.

