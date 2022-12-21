Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russia attacks Kherson Oblast 71 times over past day, kills 1, wounds 6

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 21, 2022 12:35 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast 71 times on Dec. 20, using artillery, mortars, tanks, and missiles, according to Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych. One person was killed, and six were wounded in the attacks.

Kherson and surrounding areas have been under regular shelling from Russian artillery and rocket systems since Ukrainian forces liberated the city on Nov. 11.

A day prior, two people were killed, and three were injured in Russian attacks on the Kherson Oblast, Yanushevych reported. The residential areas in the liberated Kherson came under fire, and a critical infrastructure facility, an educational institution, an administrative building, as well as private and apartment buildings were targeted.

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
