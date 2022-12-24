Governor: 2 killed, 3 wounded in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast

Two people were killed, and three were injured in Russian attacks on the southern Kherson Oblast on Dec. 19, Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said on the morning of Dec. 20.

Russian forces attacked the southern region 42 times, using artillery, mortars, MLRS, tanks, and missiles, according to the official.

The residential areas in the liberated city of Kherson came under fire, and a critical infrastructure facility, an educational institution, the administrative building, as well as private and apartment buildings were targeted, Yanushevych said.

The previous day, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Kherson, killing one civilian, according to the Kherson Regional State Administration.

Kherson and surrounding areas have been under regular shelling from Russian artillery and rocket systems since Ukrainian forces liberated the city on Nov. 11.



