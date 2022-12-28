Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Russia attacks Kherson Oblast 50 times over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 28, 2022 11:39 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Dec. 28 that Russian forces shelled communities in Kherson Oblast with artillery, MLRS, mortars, and tanks, injuring three people over the past day.

Russian troops also shelled the liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine 23 times on Dec. 27, hitting a medical facility, a kindergarten, a bakery, warehouses, and residential buildings, the governor added.

Earlier on Dec. 27, Russian forces shelled a hospital maternity ward in Kherson, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the President’s Office.

“They shelled a place where two children were born today. Before the attack, doctors managed to complete a cesarean section. There are five women after childbirth at the institution,” he said, adding that “miraculously” there were no casualties.

Russian troops have been launching attacks on Kherson since Russia retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro River and Ukrainian forces liberated the city on Nov. 11.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.