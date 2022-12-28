Governor: Russia attacks Kherson Oblast 50 times over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Dec. 28 that Russian forces shelled communities in Kherson Oblast with artillery, MLRS, mortars, and tanks, injuring three people over the past day.

Russian troops also shelled the liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine 23 times on Dec. 27, hitting a medical facility, a kindergarten, a bakery, warehouses, and residential buildings, the governor added.

Earlier on Dec. 27, Russian forces shelled a hospital maternity ward in Kherson, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the President’s Office.

“They shelled a place where two children were born today. Before the attack, doctors managed to complete a cesarean section. There are five women after childbirth at the institution,” he said, adding that “miraculously” there were no casualties.

Russian troops have been launching attacks on Kherson since Russia retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro River and Ukrainian forces liberated the city on Nov. 11.