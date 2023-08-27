Governor: Russian attacks destroy home in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the community of Myrivske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast twice on Aug. 27, damaging a home, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Aug. 27.

There were reportedly no casualties as a result of the attacks.

According to Lysak, Russian troops fired five projectiles at the community.

"The most important is that people survived without casualties or injuries," Lysak wrote on his official Telegram channel.

Russia has continued to target civilian infrastructure and residential areas during its full-scale war against Ukraine.

Earlier on Aug. 27 alone, Russia launched attacks on Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts, killing three people and injuring two.