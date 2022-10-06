Governor Haidai: Ukraine liberates Hrekivka in Luhansk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai reported that heavy battles continue for other settlements in the Luhansk Oblast. The Russian troops are preparing for a long-term defense by digging trenches, mining territories and drawing mobilized reserves, Haidai said.

Unlike other regions where Russia won some territories, Luhansk Oblast is nearly completely occupied by Russian forces.

Early, Haidai said that the liberation of the town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast in September creates a platform for Ukraine's advancement into Luhansk Oblast.