Governor: Electricity deficit in Kyiv Oblast still at 50%

The energy deficit in Kyiv Oblast stands at around 50% as of Dec. 23, according to Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksii Kuleba.

He emphasized that hospitals, water, and heat supply systems, and other critical infrastructure facilities are being prioritized in terms of electricity provision.

Kuleba described the situation as "difficult" in Bucha, Brovary, and Boryspil districts, where lights are on for just two to four hours a day.

The governor added that efforts to repair the damages caused by Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure are ongoing around the clock.

On Dec. 20, Kuleba said several districts in Kyiv Oblast might take days to restore electricity following a drone attack by Russia on Dec. 19.

Although most of the Iranian Shahed-136 drones used in the attack were reportedly shot down by air defense, several unidentified sites were hit in Kyiv. Explosions were heard in various parts of Kyiv, with some of the largest in the western part of the city.

The attack has also damaged civilian sites in Kyiv Oblast, including nine private houses in Kyiv Oblast. Three people were injured.