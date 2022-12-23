Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Electricity deficit in Kyiv Oblast still at 50%

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 23, 2022 7:49 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The energy deficit in Kyiv Oblast stands at around 50% as of Dec. 23, according to Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksii Kuleba.

He emphasized that hospitals, water, and heat supply systems, and other critical infrastructure facilities are being prioritized in terms of electricity provision.

Kuleba described the situation as "difficult" in Bucha, Brovary, and Boryspil districts, where lights are on for just two to four hours a day.

The governor added that efforts to repair the damages caused by Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure are ongoing around the clock.

On Dec. 20, Kuleba said several districts in Kyiv Oblast might take days to restore electricity following a drone attack by Russia on Dec. 19.

Although most of the Iranian Shahed-136 drones used in the attack were reportedly shot down by air defense, several unidentified sites were hit in Kyiv. Explosions were heard in various parts of Kyiv, with some of the largest in the western part of the city.

The attack has also damaged civilian sites in Kyiv Oblast, including nine private houses in Kyiv Oblast. Three people were injured.

Russia launches 7th mass missile attack on Ukraine's energy system
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.