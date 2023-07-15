Governor: Man killed trying to disassemble projectile in Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 59-year-old man from Kherson died after likely trying to disassemble a projectile, which detonated, in his garage, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on July 15.

"I remind you that demining of territories is the work of professionals who know how to resolve such situations safely. Therefore, if you see explosives, do not risk it, but contact the rescuers or the police," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Casualties due to the explosions of mines and other objects have become a regular occurrence in Ukraine during Russia’s full-scale invasion.

On June 14, The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said that 20 children had been killed and 69 had been wounded in mines and other objects explosions across Ukraine since Feb. 24 last year.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, nearly one-third of Ukraine has been mined since February 2022.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said that Ukraine would need at least 10 years to demine its territories after the war.