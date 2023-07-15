Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Governor: Man killed trying to disassemble projectile in Kherson

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 15, 2023 3:09 PM 1 min read
A 59-year-old man from Kherson died after likely trying to disassemble a projectile, which detonated, in his garage,  Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on July 15.

"I remind you that demining of territories is the work of professionals who know how to resolve such situations safely. Therefore, if you see explosives, do not risk it, but contact the rescuers or the police," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Casualties due to the explosions of mines and other objects have become a regular occurrence in Ukraine during Russia’s full-scale invasion.

On June 14, The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said that 20 children had been killed and 69 had been wounded in mines and other objects explosions across Ukraine since Feb. 24 last year.  

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, nearly one-third of Ukraine has been mined since February 2022.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said that Ukraine would need at least 10 years to demine its territories after the war.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
