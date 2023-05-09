Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine downs 23 Russian cruise missiles

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 9, 2023 7:47 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a total of 25 Kalibr and X-101/X-555 cruise missiles overnight on May 9, the Ukrainian Air Force said in its morning update.

At around 10 p.m. local time on May 8, Russian forces fired eight Kalibr cruise missiles from warships in the Black Sea, which were targeted at the eastern regions of the country, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

All eight missiles were destroyed by the air defense forces together with the units of Eastern Air Command.

At approximately around 4:00 a.m. on May 9, Russia launched seventeen X-101/X-555 cruise missiles using strategicTu-95 aircraft from the Caspian Sea region. Ukraine's air defense destroyed 15 of those missiles.

In total, 23 missiles out of 25 were destroyed by the Ukrainian Air Force, in cooperation with the other military units.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, a debris of the a downed missile fell into the yard of a private residence. The burning shrapnel was extinguished. There were no casualties or damage, according to the mayor.

Ukraine war latest: Russian overnight attacks on Kyiv, Odesa, Kherson oblasts injure 18
Key developments on May 8: * Russia launches missiles, drones at Kyiv, Odesa * Russian attack injures 10 in Kherson Oblast * Moscow blocks Grain Deal, says Infrastructure Ministry * Drone Army’s 8 new units ‘ready to fight’ * Russia deports locals from occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, st…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.