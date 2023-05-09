Ukraine downs 23 Russian cruise missiles

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a total of 25 Kalibr and X-101/X-555 cruise missiles overnight on May 9, the Ukrainian Air Force said in its morning update.

At around 10 p.m. local time on May 8, Russian forces fired eight Kalibr cruise missiles from warships in the Black Sea, which were targeted at the eastern regions of the country, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

All eight missiles were destroyed by the air defense forces together with the units of Eastern Air Command.

At approximately around 4:00 a.m. on May 9, Russia launched seventeen X-101/X-555 cruise missiles using strategicTu-95 aircraft from the Caspian Sea region. Ukraine's air defense destroyed 15 of those missiles.

In total, 23 missiles out of 25 were destroyed by the Ukrainian Air Force, in cooperation with the other military units.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, a debris of the a downed missile fell into the yard of a private residence. The burning shrapnel was extinguished. There were no casualties or damage, according to the mayor.