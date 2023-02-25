Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast under heavy fire, 1 injured

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 25, 2023 7:30 PM 1 min read
A ruined building in Avdiivka, a city in eastern Donetsk Oblast, photographed on Fab. 25, 2023. (Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Avdiivka, a city in eastern Donetsk Oblast, has been under heavy Russian fire over the past day, the oblast governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Fab. 25.

Russian forces launched attacks on the city's civilian infrastructure using missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, and tanks, according to Kyrylenko.

One civilian was injured when a Russian missile struck the Avdiivka Coke Plant. The injured has been hospitalized, Head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration Vitalii Barabash told Suspilne news outlet.

Another Russian missile strike destroyed a local school, the governor said. The school was reopened after reconstruction funded by the Lithuanian government in 2021, according to Kyrylenko. It was "one of the best" schools in Donetsk Oblast, and "now there are just ruins," he said.

"This is the essence of the Russian world — to destroy what others have built for a long time and painstakingly," Kyrylenko wrote.

The industrial city of Avdiivka, located five kilometers north of Russian-occupied Donetsk, has been a target of Russian attacks since 2014, when Russia first invaded Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: Poland delivers Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Zelensky reflects on first year of all-out war
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
