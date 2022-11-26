Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Governor: At least 6 people injured in Russia’s Nov. 26 attack on Dnipro

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 26, 2022 1:41 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said that Russia hit a residential area in the regional capital Dnipro, partially destroying seven residential houses and causing a fire on Nov. 26.

According to Reznichenko, a woman was hospitalized in critical condition following the attack.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported the attack at noon, saying that infrastructure wasn't damaged, but some power outages may occur.

A photo of a destroyed house in Dnipro shared by Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko on Nov. 26 following a Russian attack on the city. (Valentyn Reznichenko / Telegram)

A photo of a destroyed house in Dnipro following a Russian attack on the city on Nov. 26, 2022. (National Police)

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
