At least 10 killed in Russian attack on central Kherson

A Russian artillery attack on central Kherson in southern Ukraine on Dec. 24 killed at least ten and injured 55 civilians, 18 of which are in serious condition, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych.

It remains unconfirmed what specific weapons were used in the attack, but video footage uploaded by Yanushevych appears to show the remains of cluster munitions fired from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Rescuers help an injured woman after Russian shelling to Ukrainian city of Kherson where five were killed and 20 injured on Dec. 24, 2022. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the Russian attack on Kherson, saying that the attack is “terror, it is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure.”

“In the morning, on Saturday, on the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city,” Zelensky said. “These are not military facilities. This is not a war according to the rules defined.”

“The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against,” he said.

A woman reacts next a body of her dead husband after Russian shelling to Ukrainian city of Kherson on Dec. 24, 2022 (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)

On Dec. 23, Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast killed five civilians and injured 17, including a six-year-old girl, Yanushevych reported.

He said Russian troops shelled Kherson Oblast 74 times with artillery, MLRS, mortars, and tanks.

Russian troops continue launching attacks on the southern city of Kherson and Kherson Oblast even after Russia retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro River and Ukrainian forces liberated it on Nov. 11.