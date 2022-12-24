Governor: Russian forces kill 5 civilians, injure 17 in Kherson Oblast on Dec. 23

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past day killed five civilians and injured 17, including a six-year-old girl, reported Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych.

“The girl was taken to the hospital with multiple shrapnel wounds,” he said. She is reportedly in “serious condition.”

Yanushevych said Russian troops shelled Kherson Oblast 74 times with artillery, MLRS, mortars, and tanks.

In the city of Kherson, Russian attacks struck critical infrastructure, kindergartens, schools, hospitals, shops, factories, and homes.

On Dec. 22, an additional mass burial site was found at a cemetery in Kherson, Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said.

In total, over the period of Russian occupation of the city, local morgues in Kherson received about 700 bodies, according to the deputy.

Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson was liberated on Nov. 11 after Russia retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro River.