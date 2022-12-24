Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Russian forces kill 5 civilians, injure 17 in Kherson Oblast on Dec. 23

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 24, 2022 11:47 am
Share

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past day killed five civilians and injured 17, including a six-year-old girl, reported Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych. 

“The girl was taken to the hospital with multiple shrapnel wounds,” he said. She is reportedly in “serious condition.” 

Yanushevych said Russian troops shelled Kherson Oblast 74 times with artillery, MLRS, mortars, and tanks. 

In the city of Kherson, Russian attacks struck critical infrastructure, kindergartens, schools, hospitals, shops, factories, and homes. 

On Dec. 22, an additional mass burial site was found at a cemetery in Kherson, Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said

In total, over the period of Russian occupation of the city, local morgues in Kherson received about 700 bodies, according to the deputy. 

Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson was liberated on Nov. 11 after Russia retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro River.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK