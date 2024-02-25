Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russian attacks
Governor: At least 4 injured in Russian attack on Dnipro

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 25, 2024 11:53 PM
A mural on Slobozhanskyi Avenue on July 28, 2023, in Dnipro, Ukraine. (Informator.ua/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with cruise missiles and drones on Feb. 25, injuring at least four people, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The attack reportedly damaged buildings and cars in Dnipro. Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported that houses in the city’s residential area were damaged, adding that at least two people were injured there.

Lysak said air defense downed three cruise missiles and three Russian drones over the city. He later added that two drones were shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

At around 11 p.m. local time, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the threat of a ballistic missile attack on the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Sumy oblasts.

Kharkiv authorities also reported explosions in the city at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:21 PM

Budanov: Russia's goals for 2024 same as previous two years.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia’s goal is still to destroy Ukrainian statehood and reach the administrative border of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts to “keep what they already have," but that they "have been unable to do (so) by military means."
6:23 PM

Budanov: Transnistria not planning to appeal to join Russia.

Concerns arose after the Institute for the Study of War issued a warning on Feb. 22 that Transnistria was possibly planning to organize a referendum on its annexation to Russia at an announced Transnistrian Congress of Deputies planned for Feb. 28.
10:52 AM

Trump wins South Carolina primary.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump won South Carolina's primary, where Republicans voted for their preferred presidential candidate, results showed on Feb. 25.
