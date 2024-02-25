Governor: At least 4 injured in Russian attack on Dnipro

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with cruise missiles and drones on Feb. 25, injuring at least four people, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The attack reportedly damaged buildings and cars in Dnipro. Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported that houses in the city’s residential area were damaged, adding that at least two people were injured there.

Lysak said air defense downed three cruise missiles and three Russian drones over the city. He later added that two drones were shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

At around 11 p.m. local time, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the threat of a ballistic missile attack on the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Sumy oblasts.

Kharkiv authorities also reported explosions in the city at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 25.