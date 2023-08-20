Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: 7 in critical condition after Russian strike on Kupiansk

by Alexander Khrebet August 20, 2023 7:16 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian shelling of downtown Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast that left 11 civilians injured on Aug. 20. (Photo: Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Eleven people have been injured, including seven in critical condition, after Russian forces shelled downtown Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Aug. 20.

The governor added that three others are in a more stable condition, while one other person received medical help on the site.

Russian forces struck the city with artillery fire several times in the afternoon, damaging cars and the office of a delivery company.

Fighting in the area has escalated in recent weeks, according to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, as Russian forces are trying to advance in the Lyman and Kupiansk axes to relieve Ukrainian forces' pressure on Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Due to increased Russian attacks, the local authorities launched a mandatory evacuation of civilians from 37 settlements in the Kupiansk community on Aug. 10.

The Kupiansk City Military Administration reported that the residents would be relocated to safer Ukrainian regions.

Pro-Russian sympathies make life harder for soldiers, cops in Kupiansk district
Editor’s note: Some soldiers, local police officers and residents of Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, are not identified by name due to security concerns. All of the reporting and interviewing for this story was completed before the order was announced on Aug. 10 to evacuate 12,000 district reside…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.