Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: 300,000 people remain without power supply in Odesa Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 11, 2022 4:42 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Some 300,000 people remain without power supply in Odesa Oblast following a recent Russian drone attack on critical infrastructure in the region, the oblast governor Maksym Marchenko reported on Dec. 11

The situation, however, is improving, Marchenko said.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russia launched 15 Iranian-made kamikaze drones overnight on Dec. 10 to attack targets in the south of Ukraine, 10 of which Ukraine shot down. The attacks on Odesa Oblast severely damaged local energy infrastructure.

Over 1.5 million people in Odesa Oblast were left without power supply after the attack. Only the most critical infrastructure was running on limited electricity.

In total, Russia has fired more than 1,000 missiles and drones at Ukrainian energy infrastructure since Oct. 10, according to Volodymyr Kudrytsky, CEO of Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo.

All of Ukraine's thermal power plants had been damaged by Russian attacks, Kudrytsky said.

Moscow has repeatedly said that Ukraine's energy sector is one of its primary military objectives.

Intensified Russian attacks on Ukraine infrastructure unlikely to achieve Kremlin's goals
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.