Governor: Russian artillery kills 64-year-old man in Kherson Oblast

A 64-year-old man has been killed by Russian artillery in a village in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on May 14.

Prokudin said on Telegram that the man was in his garden when he received the fatal injury. It occurred in the village of Respublikanets, located close to the Dnipro River.

More than six months after Ukrainian forces recaptured Kherson and swathes of land on the west bank of the Dnipro River, Russia continues to indiscriminately fire upon civilians living there.

The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly called on residents living in Kherson and in nearby areas to flee their homes due to the ongoing danger, with "settlements near the Dnipro (River) suffering the most."