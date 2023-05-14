Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russian artillery kills 64-year-old man in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 14, 2023 5:08 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A 64-year-old man has been killed by Russian artillery in a village in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on May 14.

Prokudin said on Telegram that the man was in his garden when he received the fatal injury. It occurred in the village of Respublikanets, located close to the Dnipro River.

More than six months after Ukrainian forces recaptured Kherson and swathes of land on the west bank of the Dnipro River, Russia continues to indiscriminately fire upon civilians living there.

The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly called on residents living in Kherson and in nearby areas to flee their homes due to the ongoing danger, with "settlements near the Dnipro (River) suffering the most."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
