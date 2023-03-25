Authorities call on Kherson Oblast residents to evacuate

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kherson city council is urging residents to evacuate amid nearly constant Russian attacks and shelling.

"Russian troops continue to terrorize our territorial community. The settlements near the Dnipro (River) are suffering the most. Because of the constant attacks, it is almost impossible to ensure stable heat and water supply there," the city council wrote on Telegram.

"The best option to protect yourself and your loved ones is to evacuate to safer regions."

Russia attacked Ukrainian-controlled parts of Kherson Oblast 74 times within a 24-hour period, firing 423 shells from heavy artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram on March 24.

According to the governor, Russian forces fired on the city of Kherson four times, and 12 shells hit residential areas, private apartment buildings, and a medical facility. One person was killed, Prokudin said. Eighty-seven people were evacuated from the oblast, he added.

Kherson Oblast has been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since the areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river’s east bank, from where they have been firing at the liberated territories.