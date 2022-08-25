Governor: 200,000 tons of grain from Luhansk Oblast stolen by Russia.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said on Aug. 25 that according to the farmers of Agroton, a large agricultural holding in eastern Ukraine, the harvest from all of their fields has been taken to Russia. According to Haidai, the agrarians of Luhansk Oblast are cooperating with international organizations that can trace the full route of the transportation of stolen grain. This information will then be used to sue Russia in international courts.