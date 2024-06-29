Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, Russian attack, War
Edit post

Governor: 2 killed, 4 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

by Kateryna Denisova June 29, 2024 10:01 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops attacked Donetsk Oblast on the evening of June 29, killing two people and injuring four others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The village of Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast's Pokrovsk district was attacked by Russia for the second time in a day. One person was killed there and two were hospitalized with injuries, according to Filashkin.

Russian troops also attacked a residential area in the town of Kurakhove, injuring one more person, he added.

This sector is one of the hottest spots on the battlefield, with eight Russian attacks during the day, Ukraine's General Staff said in its latest update.

The governor said that, according to preliminary information, one person was killed and one injured in a Russian attack on the city of Sloviansk.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, injures 18, including children
Russian troops attacked the town of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on June 29, killing seven people and injuring at least 18, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. Two children were killed and four suffered injuries.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:49 PM

Kuleba meets Armenian minister as Yerevan drifts away from Moscow.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the security situation in Europe and the South Caucasus. The two also focused on ways to deepen bilateral ties and international cooperation between nations, "particularly in light of Ukraine’s future EU membership."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:21 PM

'Tension rises' at border with Belarus, Minsk accuses Kyiv of deploying troops.

The Ukrainian Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation said in May that Russia may opt to conduct a new psychological operation aimed at "stirring up mass panic" in Ukraine. The plan was to force Kyiv to believe that Belarusian troops would join Russia's war against Ukraine, according to the center.
10:44 AM

Governor: Russian attacks kill 4, wound 6 in Donetsk Oblast.

Russia's recent attack on Niu-York comes as Moscow steps up its offensive on the nearby town of Toretsk. Russian troops have slowly advanced in the area and intensified their attacks against civilians remaining in what has long been a less intense sector of the front line.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.