Governor: 2 killed, 4 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

Russian troops attacked Donetsk Oblast on the evening of June 29, killing two people and injuring four others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The village of Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast's Pokrovsk district was attacked by Russia for the second time in a day. One person was killed there and two were hospitalized with injuries, according to Filashkin.

Russian troops also attacked a residential area in the town of Kurakhove, injuring one more person, he added.

This sector is one of the hottest spots on the battlefield, with eight Russian attacks during the day, Ukraine's General Staff said in its latest update.

The governor said that, according to preliminary information, one person was killed and one injured in a Russian attack on the city of Sloviansk.