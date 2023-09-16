Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Governor: 2 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 16, 2023 11:30 AM 1 min read
A building damaged by one of the Russian attacks against Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Sept. 15-16, 2023. (Governor Yurii Malashko/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched attacks against eight Ukrainian oblasts in the past day — Sumy, Luhansk, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv.

The attacks damaged or destroyed multiple homes, industrial facilities, and civilian infrastructure, regional authorities reported.

Casualties were reported in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where a Russian air strike against Orikhiv wounded two women aged 71 and 53, according to Governor Yurii Malashko.

Russia’s military targeted a total of 20 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, damaging 31 houses and outbuildings, Malashko said on Facebook.

Orikhiv is a frequent target of Russian attacks since the town is located in the southeastern part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, close to the front line. It is also one of the staging points for Kyiv’s counteroffensive to the south.

On Aug. 12, Russian forces struck the town of Orikhiv with a guided bomb, killing one person and injuring 12 others, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
