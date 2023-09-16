Governor: 2 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched attacks against eight Ukrainian oblasts in the past day — Sumy, Luhansk, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv.

The attacks damaged or destroyed multiple homes, industrial facilities, and civilian infrastructure, regional authorities reported.

Casualties were reported in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where a Russian air strike against Orikhiv wounded two women aged 71 and 53, according to Governor Yurii Malashko.

Russia’s military targeted a total of 20 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, damaging 31 houses and outbuildings, Malashko said on Facebook.

Orikhiv is a frequent target of Russian attacks since the town is located in the southeastern part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, close to the front line. It is also one of the staging points for Kyiv’s counteroffensive to the south.

On Aug. 12, Russian forces struck the town of Orikhiv with a guided bomb, killing one person and injuring 12 others, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.