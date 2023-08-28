Governor: 1 killed, 1 injured in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast village

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck the village of Sadove in Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast at around 10:40 a.m. local time on Aug. 28, reported Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The attack hit a residential building, killing a 63-year-old woman on the spot, according to Prokudin.

A 58-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition with abdominal and leg injuries, the oblast governor said on Telegram.

Sadove lies on the Kyiv-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River, some 20 kilometers east of the regional capital.

Earlier the same day, Prokudin wrote that Russia had launched 69 attacks against Kherson Oblast on Aug. 27, firing 395 projectiles from various weapons.

One person was reportedly killed in the region, and two more were wounded.

Kherson and other settlements on the river’s west bank have been subjected to daily Russian attacks since they were liberated in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.