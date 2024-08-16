Government supports bill banning use of Russian-developed software

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers approved a ban on the use of software and websites from Russia and other sanctioned countries, the government announced on Aug. 16.

Kyiv had already begun blocking Russian services years before Russia's full-scale invasion. Since 2017, platforms like VKontakte, Mail.ru, Yandex, and many websites with the .ru domain have been banned in Ukraine.

The new draft law aims to introduce additional types of sanctions into Ukraine's legislation.

"Ukrainian companies will not be able to use programs created in Russia or by companies affiliated with Russia. Websites and services that threaten national security will also be blocked," Digital Transformations Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said.

The ban will extend to software developed by individuals or companies from sanctioned states, as well as companies with partial ownership by sanctioned countries or those controlled by foreign entities involved in "terrorist activities" or under sanctions, regardless of their country of origin.

The draft law also proposes banning access to websites owned by sanctioned individuals or organizations. The bill still requires approval by Ukraine's parliament.

"(We) are strengthening digital security and protecting Ukraine from cyberattacks," Fedorov added.

Russia has reportedly launched thousands of cyberattacks against Ukrainian organizations since the start of its full-scale invasion.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is gathering evidence on Russian intelligence hackers who were behind last December's attack on Kyivstar, the country's leading telecommunications provider, and will pass the materials to the International Criminal Court (ICC).