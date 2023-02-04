Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine to introduce Delta situational awareness system for military

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 4, 2023 6:25 PM 1 min read
The government officially green-lighted the implementation of Delta platform, the first Ukrainian military-tech situational awareness system developed in accordance with NATO standards, in Ukraine's defense on Feb. 4.

The government allowed the system to be placed in a cloud outside of Ukraine to protect it from Russian cyberattacks.

Delta is an intelligence collection and management system created by Ukraine with the help of its allies to help the military track the movements of Russian forces.

The system provides comprehensive real-time information with high-level integration from multiple sources on a digital map that can run on any electronic device, from a laptop to a smartphone.

Delta system has been under development by Ukraine’s Armed Forces since 2016.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
