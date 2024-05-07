Government backs decree on unmanned systems Armed Forces branch

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The government supported on May 7 a draft decree by President Volodymyr Zelensky on the creation of a separate Armed Forces branch dedicated to unmanned systems, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

Zelensky presented the plan for the new branch in early February as part of Kyiv's efforts to ramp up production of this crucial military capability.

"This is a strategic step for our country in the face of the growing threat from Russia," Umerov said.

As the next step, the Defense Ministry will "prepare and introduce the relevant draft law to the government meeting."

Subscribe to newsletter War Notes Subscribe

The Unmanned Systems Forces will reportedly focus specifically on improving Ukraine's work with drones, creating special drone-specific units, ramping up training, systemizing their use, increasing production, and pushing innovation.

Drones have become a crucial factor on Ukrainian battlefields for both belligerents, serving multiple purposes, including reconnaissance, airstrikes, naval strikes, and guiding artillery.

Strategic Industries Deputy Minister Hanna Hvozdiar said in March that Ukraine has the capacity to produce 150,000 drones every month and may be able to produce 2 million drones by the end of the year.