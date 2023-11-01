Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

Government announces new export rules for agricultural products

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 1, 2023 7:17 PM 2 min read
A pile of maize grains is seen on the pier at the Izmail Sea Port, Odesa Oblast, on July 22, 2023. (Photo by Stringer/ AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has introduced mandatory registration for agricultural export companies designed to prevent abuse of laws like tax avoidance in the export of food, the Agriculture Ministry reported on Nov. 1.

Companies will have to apply to be included on the list of verified exporters in order to export goods like grain and processed oils.

To be included on the list of verified exporters, a business must sign up to the State Agrarian Register, as well as meet a number of criteria.

The company must be registered as a value-added tax payer, and have no tax debts or delays in the return of earnings on foreign currency.

They must also have been registered as a value-added tax payer before the start of the full-scale invasion.  

The business additionally has to provide banking documents that confirm that it exported at least one shipment successfully between the start of the full-scale invasion and Oct. 27, 2023.

The rules also serve to protect the rights of entrepreneurs, the Agriculture Ministry said.

However, the change in rules is likely to cause additional delays for exporters, Bloomberg reported on Oct. 27. Those who use river and sea ports are already being held up for weeks at a time due to bottlenecks, bad weather, and continued Russian attacks.

Russia’s de facto blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports and attacks on port facilities on the Danube River have depleted export volumes significantly.

Government data shows that agriculture exports are down by nearly half year-on-year.

In September, only 3.64 million metric tons of agricultural products were transported out of Ukraine, down from 6.87 million metric tons in the same period last year, according to Agriculture Ministry data.

The most recent data shows that agricultural exports fell from 4.22 million metric tons in October 2022 to 2.15 million metric tons in October 2023.

Ukraine has so far managed to export over one million metric tons of agricultural products and other cargo using a temporary corridor in the Black Sea.

Neighboring Romania and Poland now serve as important transit countries for Ukrainian grain, with nearly 60% of the total volume of Ukrainian grain exports currently transiting through Romania, according to Romanian President Klaus Iohannis

Over 27 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain transiting through Romania since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Iohannis said.

Is Ukraine’s new Black Sea corridor working? Experts say it has potential
Perplexing reports earlier this week that Ukraine had suspended its temporary grain corridor in the Black Sea sparked confusion and concern. Kyiv-based Barva Invest consultancy reported on Oct. 26 that Ukraine had temporarily halted the use of its new trade route in the Black Sea due to the potenti…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.