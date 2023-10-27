Infrastructure Ministry: Over 1 million metric tons of cargo exported via temporary Black sea corridor

This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 1.3 million metric tons of Ukrainian agricultural products and other cargo has been exported by 37 ships using the temporary corridor in the Black Sea, the Infrastructure Ministry reported on Oct. 27.

Another four cargo ships left Ukrainian ports on Oct. 27, carrying in total almost 130,000 metric tons of grain and 10,000 metric tons of metal.

The bulk carriers are headed to Africa, Asia, and Europe through the Bosphorus, the ministry said.

There are also 11 ships that have entered ports for the loading of over 200,000 metric tons of agricultural products and metal.

Reports emerged on Oct. 26 that Ukraine’s temporary grain corridor in the Black Sea had stopped operations, which Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov denied.

The information about the corridor "is false," the minister wrote on X.



"All available routes established by the Ukrainian Navy are valid and being used by civilian vessels."

Vessels have been using the Ukrainian corridor since Sept. 16 following the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July after Russia pulled out.

The corridor does not go directly towards the Bosphorus Strait in a straight line as it did under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, but vessels hug the coastlines of Ukraine and NATO members Romania and Bulgaria for added security.



Unlike under the grain deal, vessels are exporting metal products from Ukraine as well.



Ukraine’s recent successful attacks on Russia’s Black Sea fleet have forced the Russian Navy to retreat, attracting more shipowners to take the risk and travel the Ukrainian corridor.