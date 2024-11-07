Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Google, Weapons, Ukraine, War, Russia, Ukrainian military, Tech
Edit post

Google removed photos of Ukraine's military sites from its map, Ukrainian official says

by Kateryna Denisova November 7, 2024 7:00 PM 1 min read
A view of Google headquarters in California, United States, on March 23, 2024. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The locations of military sites in Ukraine are no longer displayed on Google Maps, said Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Counter-Disinformation Center under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, on Nov. 7.

Kovalenko reported earlier on Nov. 3 that the tech giant's online map service had revealed the locations of Ukrainian defense infrastructure after a recent update.

He said that images of Ukrainian military sites were visible on Google Maps and that Russian forces were "actively dispersing" the images.

"Google fixed the situation with maps... In the future, everything will be OK as well," Kovalenko said on Nov. 7.

According to Google's press service, the satellite images were taken more than a year ago and come from publicly available sources.

"We deliberately do not publish the latest images of war zones," the company said in its statement published on Nov. 6.

Kovalenko argued that old photos can reveal the strategy behind weapon locations, aiding Russia.

Ukraine struggles to contain Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast as US elections loom
As voters in the U.S. head to the polls in presidential elections set to decisively steer the trajectory of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the situation on the battlefield is beginning to unravel for Kyiv. After two years of brutal attritional warfare across southern and eastern Ukraine,…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:54 PM
Video

How Trump plans to end Ukraine war, according to Volker.

A few hours after Donald Trump was declared the winner of the U.S. presidential election, the Kyiv Independent sat down with Ambassador Kurt Volker, who served as the U.S. special representative for Ukraine negotiations in 2017-2019, and as U.S. ambassador to NATO in 2008-2009.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.