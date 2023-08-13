Media: Germany's Rheinmetall to deliver Luna drone system to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Rheinmetall, Germany's automotive and arms manufacturer, will deliver a Luna New Generation drone system to Ukraine by the end of 2023, Bild am Sonntag reported on Aug. 12, citing company sources.

The package will consist of a ground control station with several drones, a launch catapult and military trucks, according to Bild. The drone system could be used as a reconnaissance system, provide an LTE network and intercept or jam communications.

Drones are integrated into every phase of fighting on both sides - Russian and Ukrainian, with extensive fleets, air defenses and jamming systems.

A report from the U.K.-based Conflict Armament Research published in early August, indicated that Russia has started making copies of attack drones obtained from Iran in the previous year and has been using them against Ukraine. Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones have been one of Russia’s most effective weapons.

Rheinmetall was identified as the previously unknown buyer who recently purchased 50 Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine from the Belgian company OIP Land Systems, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Aug. 8.

The company purchased the tanks which will be refitted in Germany as part of its future exports of armored vehicles to Kyiv.



