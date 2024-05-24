Skip to content
Germany delivers Leopard 1 tanks, drones, ammunition, other aid to Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 24, 2024 2:38 PM 2 min read
Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks arrive at a military training ground where Ukrainian tank crews are being trained to operate and maintain them by German and Danish military personnel on May 5, 2023 near Klietz, Germany. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Berlin has handed over 10 Leopard 1 A5 tanks, ammunition for Leopard 2 tanks, 8,500 rounds of 155 mm ammunition, 20 Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts, 34 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones, and other aid in its latest delivery of military aid to Ukraine, the German government said on May 22.

The tranche also included four Wisent 1 demining tanks, 1.8 million rounds of small arms ammunition, a Dachs armored engineer vehicle, a Beaver bridge-laying tank with spare parts, as well as a Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicle with spare parts.

Ukraine also received 16 Zetros tankers, 111 CR 308 rifles, 80 HLR 338 precision rifles, 540 MK 556 assault knives, 400 LED lamps, and two mine plows.

The 10 Leopard 1 A5 tanks were delivered under a joint project with Denmark.

Initially a hesitant partner, Berlin has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S., although German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is still reluctant to supply some key capabilities, namely Taurus long-range missiles.

Berlin plans to up its military aid to Ukraine by another 3.8 billion euros ($4.13 billion) in 2024, Reuters reported on May 21, citing its unnamed source.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:29 AM

Putin wants to involve Belarus in nuclear drills.

During his visit to Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss the participation of the Belarusian military in Russia's non-strategic nuclear drills, the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported on May 24.
12:32 AM

Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 108 times in 25 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at 8 communities along the border, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 23.
