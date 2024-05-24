Germany delivers Leopard 1 tanks, drones, ammunition, other aid to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Berlin has handed over 10 Leopard 1 A5 tanks, ammunition for Leopard 2 tanks, 8,500 rounds of 155 mm ammunition, 20 Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts, 34 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones, and other aid in its latest delivery of military aid to Ukraine, the German government said on May 22.

The tranche also included four Wisent 1 demining tanks, 1.8 million rounds of small arms ammunition, a Dachs armored engineer vehicle, a Beaver bridge-laying tank with spare parts, as well as a Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicle with spare parts.

Ukraine also received 16 Zetros tankers, 111 CR 308 rifles, 80 HLR 338 precision rifles, 540 MK 556 assault knives, 400 LED lamps, and two mine plows.

The 10 Leopard 1 A5 tanks were delivered under a joint project with Denmark.

Initially a hesitant partner, Berlin has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S., although German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is still reluctant to supply some key capabilities, namely Taurus long-range missiles.

Berlin plans to up its military aid to Ukraine by another 3.8 billion euros ($4.13 billion) in 2024, Reuters reported on May 21, citing its unnamed source.