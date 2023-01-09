Germany sends 7 generators to Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

German's Federal Agency for Technical Relief provided Kherson Oblast with electric generators, Yaroslav Yanushevych, the regional governor reported on Jan. 8.

A total of seven generators were delivered to Kherson - three for the city's water supply and sewer system, one for the needs of the Kherson Oncology Dispensary and three more for the stable operation of Khersonteploenergo, the company responsible for heating and hot water supply to residential buildings.