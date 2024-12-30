Germany indicts 3 in alleged Russian espionage plot

This audio is created with AI assistance

German prosecutors have indicted three individuals accused of plotting sabotage and espionage against military and industrial sites in Germany, Deutsche Welle reported on Dec. 30.

The suspects, all dual German-Russian nationals, allegedly aimed to disrupt Germany’s support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia's all-out war.

The primary suspect, identified as Dieter S., is believed to be a former member of a pro-Russian militia in Ukraine, which German authorities classify as a terrorist group. Prosecutors claim he maintained contact with another former militia member tied to Russian intelligence.

According to the indictment, Dieter S. agreed to carry out arson and explosive attacks on German soil. He reportedly scouted potential targets, including facilities used by the U.S. Armed Forces, a railway hub, and a manufacturing company.

One of the sites under consideration was the U.S. Grafenwohr base in Bavaria, where Ukrainian troops receive training to operate American tanks. Prosecutors also allege that he took photos and videos of the targets and shared them with a Russian intelligence agent.

Two accomplices are accused of assisting in the plot. The trio's arrest in April led to a diplomatic standoff between Germany and Russia, with Germany summoning the Russian ambassador. Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the case a reminder of the ongoing threat posed by Russian espionage: "We can never accept that such espionage activities take place in Germany."

In response, the Russian Embassy in Berlin dismissed the allegations, claiming Germany had not provided evidence of the suspects' plans or their connections to Russian operatives.