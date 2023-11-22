Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Germany hands over 20 Marders, demining tank, other aid in latest delivery to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek November 22, 2023 8:26 PM 1 min read
Two Marder infantry fighting vehicles of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, on March 16, 2023, in Mahlwinkel, Germany. (Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)
Germany handed over 20 Marder armored vehicles, a Wisent-1 demining tank, 2,380 155mm shells, and other aid in its latest delivery to Ukraine, the German government said on Nov. 22.

Counting the latest tranche, Berlin has provided Kyiv with 80 Marder infantry fighting vehicles drawn from military and industry stocks.

The delivery also included five Warthog ambulance carriers, two other ambulances, two 8x8 Hx81 tractors with two semi-trailers, and nine transport vehicles of various types. Ukraine further received 2,428 crypto phones.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a $1.4 billion defense aid package for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv on Nov. 21.

This new package is to include four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems, 20,000 155mm shells, and anti-tank mines, Pistorius said.

Germany pledges $1.4 billion military aid package for Ukraine
The tranche will supposedly include four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems, 20,000 155mm shells, and anti-tank mines, Pistorius said during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
