Germany hands over 20 Marders, demining tank, other aid in latest delivery to Ukraine

Germany handed over 20 Marder armored vehicles, a Wisent-1 demining tank, 2,380 155mm shells, and other aid in its latest delivery to Ukraine, the German government said on Nov. 22.

Counting the latest tranche, Berlin has provided Kyiv with 80 Marder infantry fighting vehicles drawn from military and industry stocks.

The delivery also included five Warthog ambulance carriers, two other ambulances, two 8x8 Hx81 tractors with two semi-trailers, and nine transport vehicles of various types. Ukraine further received 2,428 crypto phones.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a $1.4 billion defense aid package for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv on Nov. 21.

This new package is to include four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems, 20,000 155mm shells, and anti-tank mines, Pistorius said.