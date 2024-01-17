Skip to content
Germany delivers tank ammunition, vehicles to Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 17, 2024 3:52 PM 1 min read
Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks arrive at a military training ground where Ukrainian tank crews are being trained to operate and maintain them by German and Danish military personnel on May 5, 2023 near Klietz, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany has handed over ammunition for Leopard 1 tanks, as well as helmets, drones, and vehicles to Ukraine, the German government announced on Jan. 17

The supplies come from the German army and government contracts with private companies.

The delivery includes 16 Zetros tanker trucks, eight armored personnel carriers, five border protection vehicles, and three other vehicles.

The delivery also includes 50 mobile satellite terminals, 25 Heidrun reconnaissance drones, and 1,840 helmets.  

Germany said it also plans to deliver 15 Gepard anti-aircraft guns to assist Ukraine with air defense but due to security concerns, does not provide details on dates of delivery.  

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told U.S. President Joe Biden on Jan. 16 that Berlin will unilaterally provide Ukraine with over seven billion euro in security assistance and humanitarian support in 2024.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
