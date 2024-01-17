Denmark and the Netherlands prepare tank deliveries for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark and the Netherlands are preparing to jointly deliver the first two of 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks, local media reported on Jan. 16.

The Leopard units were refurbished in Germany and will initially be sent to Poland where Ukrainian servicemen are expected to train.

"According to the current schedule, tanks, together with spare parts and ammunition, will be delivered to Ukraine this summer," Dutch defense officials said.

Tanks and other armored vehicles are expected to play a key role as Kyiv attempts to advance on multiple fronts.

Kyiv has long requested state-of-the-art Western tanks but has received quantities insufficient for major offensives.

A repair center for Leopard and other models was opened in Poland, with a batch of tanks arriving in Gliwice in December 2023.