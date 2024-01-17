Skip to content
News, News Feed
Denmark and the Netherlands prepare tank deliveries for Ukraine

by Lance Luo January 17, 2024 4:57 AM 1 min read
Tanks prepared for delivery to Ukraine. (Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark and the Netherlands are preparing to jointly deliver the first two of 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks, local media reported on Jan. 16.

The Leopard units were refurbished in Germany and will initially be sent to Poland where Ukrainian servicemen are expected to train.

"According to the current schedule, tanks, together with spare parts and ammunition, will be delivered to Ukraine this summer," Dutch defense officials said.

Tanks and other armored vehicles are expected to play a key role as Kyiv attempts to advance on multiple fronts.

Kyiv has long requested state-of-the-art Western tanks but has received quantities insufficient for major offensives.

A repair center for Leopard  and other models was opened in Poland, with a batch of tanks arriving in Gliwice in December 2023.

Author: Lance Luo
Comments

News Feed

Ukraine news

10:21 PM

Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock last crossing at Ukraine border.

Earlier the same day, Polish truckers ended their blockade of two other checkpoints — Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska, meaning the border is now fully unblocked. This followed an agreement between Warsaw and the Polish truckers, who said they would end their border blockade until March 1.
10:16 PM

Police raid homes of independent journalists in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz authorities ordered the detention of 11 independent journalists and conducted searches of their homes on Tuesday. According to attorney Zamir Zhooshev, the journalists are now held in custody for 48 hours, before the court decides to release them or to extend the detention.
9:41 PM

Zelensky meets presidents of Singapore, Rwanda for the first time.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the leaders of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Rwanda, Paul Kagame, for the first time on the sidelines of the Davos forum on Jan. 16, as well as with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Zelensky wrote on the social media platform X.
8:12 PM

Russian attack on Kherson Oblast village injures 2, another strike targets rescuers.

Russian forces struck the village of Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast on Jan. 16, injuring two people, as reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. Later the same day, a Russian attack hit a house in the village of Dniprovske near Kherson, the Interior Ministry wrote. When first responders arrived at the scene to put out the fire, Russia struck the area again.
7:43 PM

Media: Money transfers from Russia to Turkey close to standstill.

Turkish exporters have faced an almost complete halt of money transfers from their Russian clients since Jan. 1 as they were either returned or rejected by banks, which has led to serious disruptions in trade between the two countries, Turkish media outlet Ekonomim reported on Jan. 16, citing anonymous sources.
MORE NEWS

