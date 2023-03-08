Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Germany delivers 2 more Gepard anti-air systems to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 8, 2023 7:09 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The German government reported it handed Ukraine two additional Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns.

Berlin has also delivered two more border protection vehicles and six mobile antenna systems, according to the government's update.

The German government also announced that 13 bridge-laying tanks BEAVER and 500 SFP9 pistols were being prepared for shipment to Ukraine.

In total, Germany has provided Ukraine with 34 Gepard anti-aircraft systems, including about 6,000 rounds of ammunition, since the beginning of Russia's all-out war in February last year.

On Feb. 14, Germany signed contracts with Rheinmetall to renew the manufacture of ammunition for Gepard guns, which it began supplying to Ukraine last summer. The country had been struggling for months to find additional munitions for these anti-aircraft tanks, which its own military had decommissioned in 2010.

Gepard guns have been an effective defense against Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones Russia has used to attack Ukraine's infrastructure, German Embassy in Ukraine said last November.

