Germany, China expected to discuss war in Ukraine, North Korean troops next week

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected discuss the war in Ukraine and the involvement of North Korean troops during the upcoming G20 Summit in Brazil next week, German media reported on Nov. 15.

Germany also announced on Nov. 15 that Scholz had held his first call in nearly two years with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he condemned the war and urged Putin to withdraw his troops.

The Pentagon confirmed on Nov. 13 that North Korean soldiers had begun engaging in combat alongside Russian troops in Kursk Oblast. The announcement followed reports that Russia is mustering a force of 50,000 soldiers, including North Korean troops, to launch a counteroffensive against Ukraine in the Kursk region.

The discussions come at a difficult time for Ukraine, as Russia holds the upper hand on the battlefield, and Donald Trump's imminent return to the White House may lead to a decreased U.S. involvement in the war.

Kyiv's European partners are increasingly preparing for a deal that could include Ukraine giving up on some of its territories in return for security guarantees, the Washington Post reported on Nov. 13, citing interviews with 10 current and former Western officials.

The Chinese and German leaders last met in April when Scholz visited China.

U.S. President Joe Biden is also expected to discuss with Xi China's support for Russia, as well as North Korean troops deployed in the war, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Peru of the Nov. 16.