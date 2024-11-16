Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Germany, China expected to discuss war in Ukraine, North Korean troops next week

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 16, 2024 10:26 AM 2 min read
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is received in Beijing by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on April 16, 2024. (Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected discuss the war in Ukraine and the involvement of North Korean troops during the upcoming G20 Summit in Brazil next week, German media reported on Nov. 15.

Germany also announced on Nov. 15 that Scholz had held his first call in nearly two years with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he condemned the war and urged Putin to withdraw his troops.

The Pentagon confirmed on Nov. 13 that North Korean soldiers had begun engaging in combat alongside Russian troops in Kursk Oblast. The announcement followed reports that Russia is mustering a force of 50,000 soldiers, including North Korean troops, to launch a counteroffensive against Ukraine in the Kursk region.

The discussions come at a difficult time for Ukraine, as Russia holds the upper hand on the battlefield, and Donald Trump's imminent return to the White House may lead to a decreased U.S. involvement in the war.

Kyiv's European partners are increasingly preparing for a deal that could include Ukraine giving up on some of its territories in return for security guarantees, the Washington Post reported on Nov. 13, citing interviews with 10 current and former Western officials.

The Chinese and German leaders last met in April when Scholz visited China.  

U.S. President Joe Biden is also expected to discuss with Xi China's support for Russia, as well as North Korean troops deployed in the war, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Peru of the Nov. 16.

Scholz condemns war, urges Russia to negotiate with Ukraine in first call with Putin in nearly 2 years
During the conversation, Scholz condemned Russia’s war against Ukraine, calling on Putin to end it and withdraw Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. He also urged Russia to negotiate with Ukraine to achieve a “just and lasting peace.”
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
