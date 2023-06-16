Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Germany, Belgium announce new military aid to Ukraine at Ramstein summit

by Martin Fornusek June 16, 2023 8:53 PM 2 min read
A German-operated MIM-104 Patriot missile fires an interceptor missile during Operation Red Arrow exercise in Greece on October 15, 2008 (Peter Mueller/Bundeswehr)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belgium and Germany have announced further military aid to Ukraine, including armored vehicles and Patriot missiles on June 16, after the 13th Ramstein-format summit in Brussels.

According to the public broadcaster RTBF, Belgium approved its 15th aid package worth 11 million euros ($12 million), including M113 Armored Personnel Carriers.

The vehicles will be restored to operational condition before their transfer as the Belgian military stopped using them ten years ago.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Berlin will "immediately" provide Ukraine with 64 guided missiles for Patriot air defense systems, the German channel n-tv reported.

Ukraine's partners have pledged billions in military aid at the 13th Ramstein summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

The United Kingdom announced it will allocate 60 million pounds ($77 million) to NATO's Ukraine fund in order to procure combat rations, medical supplies, armor, and other equipment.

The governments of the U.S., the U.K., Denmark, and the Netherlands promised to provide hundreds of air defense missiles, along with other pieces of necessary air defense equipment.

Denmark announced a separate military aid package of its own worth $2.6 billion to be delivered through 2024.

Earlier today, Copenhagen announced that it will supply Ukraine with 10,500 artillery shells in joint efforts with Norway.

Canada is to deliver its "largest tranche of military aid" to Ukraine, committing $500 million of defense funding.

Italy has reportedly announced a new tranche of aid including "highly critical capabilities that meet Ukraine's most urgent needs to defend itself," while Norway and Germany have pledged multi-year aid packages.

Earlier today, Sweden announced a 250 million Swedish krona ($23.5 million) aid package and confirmed the training of Ukrainian pilots on its JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets.

The UDCG, comprising around 50 nations, meets regularly in the so-called Ramstein-format summits to coordinate support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

In his opening remarks for the ongoing 13th summit, Austin promised to deliver "urgent capabilities" Ukraine needs to defend against Russia.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
