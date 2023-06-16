Germany, Belgium announce new military aid to Ukraine at Ramstein summit

This audio is created with AI assistance

Belgium and Germany have announced further military aid to Ukraine, including armored vehicles and Patriot missiles on June 16, after the 13th Ramstein-format summit in Brussels.

According to the public broadcaster RTBF, Belgium approved its 15th aid package worth 11 million euros ($12 million), including M113 Armored Personnel Carriers.

The vehicles will be restored to operational condition before their transfer as the Belgian military stopped using them ten years ago.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Berlin will "immediately" provide Ukraine with 64 guided missiles for Patriot air defense systems, the German channel n-tv reported.

Ukraine's partners have pledged billions in military aid at the 13th Ramstein summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

The United Kingdom announced it will allocate 60 million pounds ($77 million) to NATO's Ukraine fund in order to procure combat rations, medical supplies, armor, and other equipment.

The governments of the U.S., the U.K., Denmark, and the Netherlands promised to provide hundreds of air defense missiles, along with other pieces of necessary air defense equipment.

Denmark announced a separate military aid package of its own worth $2.6 billion to be delivered through 2024.

Earlier today, Copenhagen announced that it will supply Ukraine with 10,500 artillery shells in joint efforts with Norway.

Canada is to deliver its "largest tranche of military aid" to Ukraine, committing $500 million of defense funding.

Italy has reportedly announced a new tranche of aid including "highly critical capabilities that meet Ukraine's most urgent needs to defend itself," while Norway and Germany have pledged multi-year aid packages.

Earlier today, Sweden announced a 250 million Swedish krona ($23.5 million) aid package and confirmed the training of Ukrainian pilots on its JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets.

The UDCG, comprising around 50 nations, meets regularly in the so-called Ramstein-format summits to coordinate support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

In his opening remarks for the ongoing 13th summit, Austin promised to deliver "urgent capabilities" Ukraine needs to defend against Russia.











